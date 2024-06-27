Bidenflation: Man presses ‘reorder’ on grocery order from 2022, and is floored by the difference

by WorldTribune Staff, June 27, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Bidenflation is encapsulated in one 50-second social media video.

A man was searching through his purchase history on the Walmart website and decided to hit the “reorder” button on an order he had placed in 2022. He was shocked by the price increase.

Dude pushes ‘reorder’ button on groceries he purchased from Walmart in 2022 — and he is shocked to learn the price for the full basket of groceries has more than TRIPLED in two years.

The Biden government is lying about Inflation.pic.twitter.com/YnuvLBbufG

— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 27, 2024