Bidenflation: Man presses ‘reorder’ on grocery order from 2022, and is floored by the difference

Bidenflation is encapsulated in one 50-second social media video.

A man was searching through his purchase history on the Walmart website and decided to hit the “reorder” button on an order he had placed in 2022. He was shocked by the price increase.

