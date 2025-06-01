Biden would ‘get lost inside his White House closet’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 1, 2025 Real World News

It appears that Joe Biden at times literally could not come out of the closet.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said on Friday’s Fox News broadcast of Hannity that a Secret Service whistleblower detailed how Biden often couldn’t find his way out of his own White House closet.

