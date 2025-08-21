Biden White House spokesman tells Congress he spoke to Joe in person only twice

by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2025 Real World News



Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson for Joe Biden, told a House committee that he only spoke to Biden in person twice.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters Thursday that Sams, who testified about the autopen Biden scandal, “communicated with Joe Biden two times. He saw Joe Biden—talked to Joe Biden—two times, the entire stint as White House spokesperson, but yet he would, every day, tweet and issue statements from the podium of the White House.”

Sams was a spokesman for the White House Counsel’s Office from mid-2022 to August 2024.

“If the White House spokesperson was being shielded from the president of the United States, who was operating the Oval Office?” Comer said.

Comer clarified in a statement to Fox News that Sams said he also spoke to Biden once over the phone and on a virtual call in another instance. That raises their total interactions to four—about one every six months.

Sams was one of Biden’s staunchest defenders last year, combating claims that Biden displayed signs of significant cognitive decline in his final year in the White House.

Sams left the White House in August 2024 to join the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris.

“There were very few people around Joe Biden, especially at the end, and that’s when the majority of the pardons and executive orders were signed with that autopen,” Comer noted.

