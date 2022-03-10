Biden waves in 2 million illegals, but won’t let unvaxxed top tennis player into the U.S.

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2022

Some 2 million illegal immigrants have successfully crossed Joe Biden’s open borders since January 2021. A large number of them have not received the Covid vaccine.

Yet Team Biden is preventing the No. 2 ranked tennis player in the world from entering the U.S. because he refused to get the jab.

Novak Djokovic on Wednesday announced that he will not be able to compete at upcoming tennis tournaments in California and Florida because the Biden administration will not allow him to travel to the United States due to his vaccination status.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted that the CDC made the final call, upholding a regulation that requires all foreign nationals to be vaccinated to receive a visa for entry into the U.S. (The CDC should have clarified that it meant all LEGAL foreign nationals).

Djokovic tweeted: “The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the U.S. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments.”

In an interview last month with the BBC, the 34-year-old Djokovic stressed that any potential damage to his legacy that comes from missing tournaments “is the price that I’m willing to pay.”

“I was never against vaccination,” he told the BBC, confirming he’d had vaccines as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

Meanwhile, Team Biden allows illegals entry into the U.S. without proof of vaccination. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed that it “cannot force individuals in detention to be vaccinated.”

Ronald W. Mortensen noted in a December analysis for the Center for Immigration Studies:

There still is no legal mandate requiring that illegal entrants be tested and/or vaccinated before they are transported around the country by the U.S. government and released into communities where they seed Covid and its variants into those communities. Even the Delta and Omicron variants haven’t impacted the administration’s open-borders, no-testing, no-vaccination policy for illegal entrants. The administration continues to flood communities all over the United States with unprecedented numbers of unvaccinated illegal aliens. Adults are free to work illegally without being vaccinated as long as they work for companies that do not have vaccination mandates. And when required, illegal aliens can readily obtain fake vaccination cards at the same time they obtain fraudulent Social Security cards, fraudulent driver’s licenses, and fraudulent green cards from their local fraudulent-document dealers in order to get jobs with companies that require vaccinations. The fact that illegal aliens routinely commit multiple felonies (forgery, identity theft, Social Security fraud, perjury on I-9 forms, etc.) by obtaining these fraudulent documents is ignored by the Biden administration. Most recently and fully consistent with its immigration and Covid policies that favor illegal aliens, the Biden administration banned citizens of eight African nations from the United States due to the discovery of the Omicron variant in their region. So if you illegally cross the southern border there is no requirement you be tested or vaccinated because when it comes to illegal aliens, science is situational, as explained by Dr. Fauci who, when asked about testing and vaccinations for illegal aliens, responded: “That’s a different issue.” However, if you happen to be a person from the southern end of the African continent, you are banned from legally traveling to the United States even if you are able to provide a negative Covid test and proof of vaccination, but that is not racist or xenophobic because it follows the situational science that applies to legal entrants.

