Biden wants $1 trillion to fight climate change; Poll finds third of Americans wouldn’t give a buck

by WorldTribune Staff, May 26, 2021

Progressives say that Team Biden’s proposal of spending more than $1 trillion in taxpayer funds to fight climate change doesn’t go nearly far enough.

While the Left wants taxpayers to chip in more, a new poll found a third of Americans say they wouldn’t even contribute one buck and 56 percent would go no higher than 20 bucks per month, Valerie Richardson reported for The Washington Times on Tuesday.

A poll of 1,200 registered voters released Tuesday by the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) found that 35 percent were unwilling to spend any of their own money to reduce the impact of climate change, while another 15 percent said they would only go as high as $10 per month.

Another 6 percent said they would be willing to spend between $11 and $20 per month.

Only 1 percent said they would part with between $901 and $1,000 per month to fight climate change.“When Americans unexpectedly pay more for gas and utilities because of events like electric grid failures and attacks on our pipelines and with the summer driving season ready to start next week, it is little wonder few voters clamor for costly new regulations. There is a lesson here if politicians are willing to listen,” CEI president and CEO Kent Lassman said.

Team Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan would funnel $174 billion of taxpayers’ funds to electric vehicles, $100 billion to phase out fossil fuels, and $10 billion for a Civilian Climate Corps.

The plan calls for achieving a 50 reduction in emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, and net-zero emissions throughout the economy by 2050.

“This poll shows once again that Americans are unwilling to pay for the Left’s anti-energy policies,” said CEI Center for Energy and Environment director Myron Ebell. “The more people learn about the Biden-Harris Blackout Agenda, the less support there will be for spending trillions of taxpayer dollars for no measurable benefits.”

A 2019 AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs survey found 57 percent were willing to spend an additional $1 per month on climate change, but only 28 percent would pay $10.

