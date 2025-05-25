Team Biden spent millions on a fake town hall that couldn’t even be used

by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2025 Real World News



“Hypocrisy never takes a vacation around here, I can tell you,” Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told Fox News’s Hannity on Thursday.

The senator was speaking about the reaction from media to the new book “Original Sin” by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson of Axios which touches on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Kennedy noted that media are now only too happy to report on the book’s content, “but none of them have taken responsibility for not reporting what was so obvious to the American people.”

An example from the book which critics say illustrates how bad off Biden was details how the octogenarian’s presidential re-election team had produced a fake town hall but were unable to use it.

Revolver News noted: “It turns out that Team Biden spent millions of dollars producing a fake town hall. That’s right, a completely staged event, rigged with all the bells and whistles – just to try and make Biden look like a competent leader. But here’s the kicker… they failed miserably because the footage was so unusable, they couldn’t even release it. That’s how mentally gone Joe Biden was.”

As Sen. Kennedy put it: “The American people saw what I saw, what you saw, for years with respect to President Biden. And I’m sorry President Biden is sick, but we all saw the same thing for years. We saw a president who couldn’t finish a sentence without taking a nap. We saw a president – an elderly man – who talked like he was from outer space. He walked like he was underwater; you could bake a Thanksgiving turkey in the time it took him to walk across the stage.

“90 percent of the American media not only never reported that, but when [some] Democrats and many Republicans raised the issue, they pushed back. And this is just one more example of so many members of our media squandering the trust of the American people. There are other examples – the Steele Dossier, the Hunter Biden laptop. I mean, I could go on and on and on. But that, to me, is what makes me want to stick my head in an oven.”

Fox News plays a BRUTAL compilation of Democrats and the media covering for President Biden, insisting his mental acuity was as strong as ever during his presidency. pic.twitter.com/n8kDBivg2J — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 19, 2025

Revolver News continued: “They told us Joe Biden had a ‘childhood stutter.’ They told us he was sharp as a tack, lucid, and a fully in-command grandfatherly type. They told us that questioning his mental fitness was ‘dangerous disinformation’ and bullying.

“And now, after years of pushing North Korea-style propaganda, the entire corporate media complex is pretending to be shocked – shocked – that Joe Biden can’t form a sentence on his own. They’re replaying clips of him stammering and wandering around a six-foot stage totally lost, like they just woke up from a coma and missed the last six years.”

Here’s 98 seconds of Joe Biden losing his train of thought—back in 2022. Why the heII hasn’t he been removed from office yet?pic.twitter.com/c15b7DupFS — Jason Jones (@jonesville) February 10, 2024

WorldTribune.com reported on Biden’s decline since his tenure in the White House began:

