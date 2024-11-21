Biden secretly awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to ex-chief of Planned Parenthood

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2024 Real World News



In a ceremony that was not listed on his public schedule, Joe Biden on Wednesday bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on the former chief of the nation’s leading provider of abortions.

Biden gave the medal to Cecile Richards, who was president of Planned Parenthood from 2006 to 2018.

“With absolute courage and conviction, Cecile Richards fearlessly leads us forward to be the America we say we are — a nation of freedom,” Biden said. “Carrying her parents’ torch for justice, she’s led some of our nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote.”

The ceremony was not live-streamed on the White House website and members of the media were not invited to view it.

Emily Erin Davis, vice president of communication for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, noted “the White House continues to promote abortion up to the bitter end. Under Cecile Richards, Planned Parenthood ended more than 3.8 million unborn lives and was caught harvesting baby body parts for sale. Where is the ‘freedom’ for babies and moms? It’s time to end Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer-funded ride.”

In 2015, when Richards was president of the organization, it was revealed that a senior staff member was caught on video talking about how Planned Parenthood had accepted money in exchange for providing fetal tissue to be used in medical research.

Richards would later apologize for the tone of the staff member and Planned Parenthood altered its fetal tissue sales policies in response. Selling fetal tissue for profit is illegal under U.S. law, though no prosecutions came of this instance.

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, said: “This honor marks a dark chapter in the late stages of one of our darkest presidencies in American history when it comes to protecting mothers and unborn children. Planned Parenthood has used billions of taxpayer dollars to profit from the tragic extermination of millions of children, while exploiting the health and well-being of countless women.”

The Hyde Amendment makes it illegal for federal funds to pay for abortions. Planned Parenthood receives about a half-billion dollars in taxpayer funds, which it claims to budget to provide services such as contraception and cancer screenings for low-income women.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!