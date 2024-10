by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



While campaigning in Philadelphia on Sunday, Joe Biden proclaimed: “Look, even when I was running for Senate, and each time I ran — quite frankly not a joke — Philadelphia, in particular, got me across the line.”

Biden was in the Senate for 36 years. Did Biden admit to long-time election fraud, or just provide more reason for that cognitive test so many are asking for?

Your Choice