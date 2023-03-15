Biden orders DOJ to pursue ‘universal background checks’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 15, 2023

Joe Biden on Tuesday, in a move aimed at bypassing the authority of Congress, ordered the Department of Justice to pursue universal firearm background checks.

Biden said he issued an executive order directing Attorney General Merrick Garland “to take every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without legislation.”

NPR reported that Biden insisted his executive order promotes “the safe storage of firearms” and “expands public awareness campaigns” regarding red flag laws, which can be used to have firearms seized from a gun owner.

Biden said his order “[calls] for an independent government study that analyzes and exposes how gun manufacturers aggressively market firearms to civilians, especially minors.”

The 80-year-old White House occupant also renewed his call for a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.

Breitbart Second Amendment columnist AWR Hawkins noted it was ironic that “Biden gave his gun control speech in Monterey Park, California. He did not mention that California already has every gun control measure he is pushing nationally, yet the FBI identified California as the number one state for ‘active shooter incidents’ in 2021. Moreover, CNN reported that California had four mass shootings during one week in January 2023.”

