Biden officials ignored child trafficking warnings when placing unaccompanied illegal minors

Higher-ups in the Biden administration repeatedly overrode the concerns of lower-level workers who warned about placing unaccompanied illegal alien minors in sketchy households, a report said.

In many cases, recommendations to reject a proposed guardian for illegal minors were overturned “because of clerical errors or issues such as missing fingerprints that were resolved,” the Wall Street Journal reported on July 8.

Many other guardians were approved by Team Biden despite scant details.

“Some of those home addresses were tied to histories of criminal activity or other behavior that indicated the possibility the children would be put to work, the report said, citing interviews and records. In other cases, the Biden team couldn’t determine what happened to the children after they left a holding facility.

“It does not appear safe for the minor to be released to a home environment that was not fully assessed,” a caseworker wrote about a child slated to live in a hostel-like home in Florida with at least three adults. A few days later, an official dismissed the recommendation to reject the proposed guardian, according to internal government memos.

At another facility in Pomona, California, about 30 miles east of Los Angeles, more than 100 children in the summer of 2021 were sent to temporary guardians who were issued denials early in the process by case coordinators, according to a review of internal government data that tracks unaccompanied children, emails and other communications, and interviews with caseworkers.

Illegal immigrant children are often forced into sex trafficking or labor trafficking. Jarrod Sadulski, an expert on smuggling, said some of the children end up in the hands of Mexico’s brutal cartels.

Sadulski told The Washington Times that almost all migrants from Central America or South America are robbed in some way. Some are killed if they can’t pay. Others are kidnapped and taken to Western Union to collect money from family members.

Children are stolen from families south of the border and become unaccompanied alien children in the U.S. The government sends them to communities across the country, where a grim fate often awaits: occasionally sex trafficking, but usually forced labor.

“The cartels are exploiting this by having children placed with sponsors who exploit the children for profit,” Sadulski said.

Sadulski recently completed a border trip, including a shelter visit in McAllen, Texas. The facility’s staff told him one woman refused to let go of her child. When pressed, she told the staffers the child was all she had left.

“She explained that en route to the southwest border, just south of Reynosa, Mexico, she was robbed by the Sinaloa cartel. Not only were all of her belongings taken from her, but so were her other two children because she had no money for bribes,” Sadulski said.

Those taken children are typically brought to the border separately and crossed over as unaccompanied minors, he said. They are told to give the U.S. government the name of a potential sponsor. Once they are released to that sponsor, they are forced into child labor.

Sadulski said he spoke with a criminal investigator tasked with following up with 25 children at their sponsors’ homes. He was unable to track down 23 of the children.

“They never arrived with the sponsor or were taken away by unknown men after they arrived,” Sadulski said. “The way that the cartels are doing this, tracking all this, is the cloud. So there’s a digital footprint to this.”

With thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the border each month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) set up 14 makeshift shelters around the country to deal with the influx and recruited government employees from across federal agencies to staff them. Biden administration officials said those employees weren’t necessarily trained in child welfare, and stressed that many factors go into decisions about where to send the minors, the Journal report said.

An internal investigation said in February that 16% of records for children who were released to sponsors in March and April 2021 lacked evidence that a required safety check was conducted.

