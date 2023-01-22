Biden names wealthy ‘implementer’ Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as chief of staff

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2023

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, an ally of Joe Biden for three decades, is stepping down. Team Biden has named Jeff Zients, formerly the coordinator of the Biden Covid response team and a top Obama-era operative, as his replacement.

Klain is departing because he’s “ready to move on,” The New York Times “reported.”

Outlets which don’t parrot Team Biden talking points noted that either Klain was smartly exiting a sinking ship or that he “was just tired of performing elder care.”

The news of Klain’s departure came one day after the White House “threw senior adviser Anita Dunn under the bus for the decision to keep the public information flow to a trickle regarding Biden’s classified document scandal,” Zero Hedge noted.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Dunn and her husband, Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer, and White House counsel Stuart F. Delery and Richard Sauber, were part of a “tight circle” involved in discussions on how to deal with the classified documents scandal.

Zero Hedge added: “We don’t know at this stage, but we assume Klain was apprised of Dunn’s strategy, and perhaps even signed off on it. Now that we’re in the ‘who said what, and when’ phase of a Special Counsel investigation into the matter, nothing is off the table.”

As Biden’s chief of staff, Klain has also presided over a rash of troubles that have tanked public support for Biden — including the highest inflation in 40 years, and the creation of a border crisis after shredding much of former President Donald Trump’s border policy.

Zients, who did stints atop the National Economic Council and Office of Management and Budget during the Obama administration, is seen by Team Biden insiders as a “master implementer,” Politico reported.

“Zients has also been the subject of rising criticism from the party’s progressive wing,” the report added.

Breaking: Biden has picked former White House COVID Coordinator Jeff Zients as Chief of Staff. Zients, whose net worth is $150 million+, pushed for strict employer vaccine mandates, led the censorship of Americans, and told the unvaccinated they faced “severe illness and death.” — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 22, 2023

In a statement released by the Revolving Door Project, Zients was characterized as someone who “has become astonishingly rich by profiteering in health care” companies and who embodies the “corporate misconduct” that the executive branch needs to penalize.

“We have long argued for a ‘corporate crackdown’ on behaviors that violate federal laws and harm the American people in order for corporations to become richer. Those are the practices that have made Zients rich,” the organization’s founder and director, Jeff Hauser, said in the statement. “We’re deeply worried that Zients will prevent the administration from exercising power righteously on behalf of an already cynical populace.”

Classic Anita Dunn. The Biden adviser, who previously advised Harvey Weinstein, wanted to slow roll info about the classified documents. https://t.co/Wyg6cAwCKQ pic.twitter.com/SivIO8MD1z — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2023

