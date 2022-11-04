Biden in third behind Trump and DeSantis on betting board for 2024 presidential race

by WorldTribune Staff, November 4, 2022

As the GOP is poised for a huge night in the 2022 midterms on Nov. 8, betting odds for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections are also favoring Republicans.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, former President Donald Trump tops the betting board’s “implied probability” chart at 25%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 23.26%.

At his Thursday rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump said: “In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again … Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon. Get ready.” (View Trump’s Iowa rally here.)

Joe Biden is third at 16.69%

No other potential candidate tops the 10% threshold with Kamala Harris at 7.69% and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 6.67%.

Liz Cheney, who promised to run against Trump if he decides to run in 2024, is a long-shot at 1.23%. That is the same percentage as Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Long shots coming in at less that 1% include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Kanye West, George Clooney, Meghan Markle, and Andrew Cuomo.

Axios reported on Friday that “Trump’s inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 14 — with the official announcement possibly followed by a multi-day series of political events, according to three sources familiar with the sensitive discussions.”

Odds to win the 2024 U.S. presidential election by DraftKings Sportsbook

Winner/Odds/Implied probability

Donald Trump +300 25.00%

Ron DeSantis +330 23.26%

Joe Biden +500 16.69%

Kamala Harris +1,200 7.69%

Gavin Newsom +1,400 6.67%

Mike Pence +2,000 5.26%

Pete Buttigieg +2,500 3.85%

Nikki Haley +2,800 3.45%

Michelle Obama +3,500 2.78%

Dwayne Johnson +4,000 2.44%

Hillary Clinton +5,000 1.96%

Elizabeth Warren +5,000 1.96%

Mike Pompeo +5,000 1.96%

Ted Cruz +5,000 1.96%

Kristi Noem +6,500 1.52%

Tom Cotton +6,500 1.52%

Josh Hawley +6,500 1.52%

Jeff Bezos +6,500 1.52%

A. Ocasio-Cortez +6,500 1.52%

Tucker Carlson +6,500 1.52%

Tulsi Gabbard +8,000 1.23%

Amy Klobuchar +8,000 1.23%

Ivanka Trump +8,000 1.23%

Liz Cheney +8,000 1.23%

Gretchen Whitmer +10,000 0.99%

Bernie Sanders +10,000 0.99%

Kanye West +10,000 0.99%

Andrew Yang +10,000 0.99%

Mitt Romney +10,000 0.99%

Candace Owens +10,000 0.99%

John Kasich +10,000 0.99%

Larry Hogan +10,000 0.99%

M. Bloomberg +10,000 0.99%

Chris Christie +10,000 0.99%

Greg Abbott +10,000 0.99%

Marco Rubio +10,000 0.99%

George Clooney +10,000 0.99%

Dan Crenshaw +10,000 0.99%

Paul Ryan +15,000 0.66%

Meghan Markle +15,000 0.66%

Rand Paul +15,000 0.66%

Joe Rogan +15,000 0.66%

Mark Zuckerberg +20,000 0.50%

Andrew Cuomo +20,000 0.50%

Susan Rice +20,000 0.50%

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish