Biden flying illegals deported by Trump back to the U.S.

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2021

Why attempt to cross the border illegally when Good Ol’ Joe will send a plane for you?

Joe Biden’s open border immigration policies already entice migrants around the world to illegally enter the United States. Now, Team Biden is actually flying illegals previously deported by the Trump administration back to the U.S.

NPR reported this week that deported illegals Claudio Rojas of Argentina and Jean Montrevil of Haiti have been brought back to the U.S. after claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) retaliated against them for their open borders activism.

That’s the new scheme. Claim to be an immigrant activist and the U.S. will not deport you, or will bring you back if you were deported by Trump.

Rojas lived illegally in the U.S. for 19 years before his 2019 deportation. Montrevil lived illegally in the U.S. for more than a decade before being deported in 2018.

The NPR report claimed that Rojas was deported “at exactly the same time that a film about his activism for undocumented immigrants was premiering in theaters.”

The NPR report claimed that Montrevil was “an immigrant rights advocate in New York.”

Attorneys for Rojas and Montrevil are now demanding that both be given amnesty as reparations for being deported from the U.S. by the Trump administration.

In October, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued guidelines to ensure that illegals like Rojas and Montrevil are no longer deported.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the guidelines ban ICE agents from arresting illegal aliens so long as they are at “protected areas.” Those protected areas include protests, rehab facilities, homeless shelters, schools, parks, places of worship, hospitals, rallies, and parades.

Meanwhile, as Breitbart’s John Binder noted: “American citizens can be arrested for crimes in any location.”

