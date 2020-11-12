Biden backer gets a quick taste of what he voted for

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2020

On election night, a Portland homeowner with a Biden/Harris sign in his yard pleaded with a Black Lives Matter mob to be peaceful.

“There’s my Biden sign,” the man said, showing the mob he was on their side. “Don’t destroy anything. Be peaceful!”

The mob wasn’t having it. The incident was caught on video by independent journalist Andy Ngo.

“Who do you think you are telling black people how to protest?” screeched one of the mob members.

“You ask for a peaceful protest. It’s white supremacy!” yelled another.

“Asking people to be peaceful is white supremacy!” the mob continued.

When the homeowner came down off his front porch to speak with the mob they accused him of instigating and told him to go home.

Another man who was watching from the periphery then found himself targeted by the mob.

“I’m on your side!” he pleaded. “No you’re not!” yelled a “mostly peaceful” woman.

The mob then chased the man down and stole his phone. The video ended with the man promising to apologize if the mob would only return his mobile device.

[Note: The YouTube video requires an age appropriate sign-in.]

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media