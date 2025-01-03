Biden awards Presidential Citizens Medal to . . . Liz Cheney

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 2, 2025

Not satire.

Joe Biden on Thursday presented former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney with the Presidential Citizens Medal, which supposedly honors Americans who have performed “exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”

In the announcement of the award, Biden highlighted Cheney’s role as vice chair of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee. Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bernie Thompson, who was chair of the committee, also received the award.

GOP Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, in a statement, said Biden “was either going to pardon Liz Cheney or give her an award. She doesn’t deserve either. She represents partisanship and divisiveness — not Wyoming.”

Cheney received the award less than a month after a House subcommittee called for a federal criminal investigation of Cheney for possible “criminal witness tampering” during her time as vice chair of the Select Committee.

WATCH: Biden awards the Presidential Citizens Medal to Liz Cheney & refuses to let go of her hand 😬 pic.twitter.com/dYVbv3K4Up — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 2, 2025

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!