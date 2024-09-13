Biden and the MAGA hat: White House spin or Trump’s art of the deal?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 13, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The White House insists it was a gesture of “unity.”

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was visiting firefighters near Shanksville, Pennsylvania where one of the four hijacked planes crashed on September 11, 2001.

Video shows Biden having a conversation with a Trump supporter before they swap hats and, after being encouraged by people in the room, Biden dons the red MAGA hat that so many Democrats claim is a symbol of hate.

Donald Trump’s campaign posted on social media: “Thanks for the support, Joe!”

Another said “Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat.”

Who know what was going on in Biden’s head and whether or not the 45th president got in there. After all Biden and his family are said to be guilty of high crimes which may or may not be punishable after Jan. 20, 2025.

During the so-called “debate” on Tuesday, Trump did say of Kamala Harris: “”I’ll give you a little secret: [Biden] hates her. He can’t stand her. But he got 14 million votes. They threw him out. She got zero votes.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Video from the Wednesday event in Pennsylvania shows Biden presenting a Trump supporter with one of his own hats adorned with the presidential seal. The man asks Biden to autograph the hat … joking, “You remember your name?”

Biden responds: “I don’t remember my name … I’m slow.”

The guy tells Biden he’s “an old fart,” and Biden agrees and tells the man, “I know you wouldn’t know about that.”

Biden signs the cap and tells the man he’s going to need the Trump 2024 hat the guy’s wearing. People in the crowd shout for Biden to wear the Trump hat.

After saying he’s “not going that far,” Biden puts the Trump hat on, drawing cheers.

The daughter of the man who swapped hats with Biden said Biden kept the Trump hat after the interaction.

“My pap don’t care who it is,” Kelsey Simmers told the BBC. “He likes to joke and have fun.”

She said that her father ended up getting another cap from the Trump campaign after they reached out.

Trump on Tuesday had joked during the debate about sending Harris a MAGA hat after she had copied his policies.

This is really how it happened. Trump 🤝 Biden pic.twitter.com/XVDjuLlNJy — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) September 13, 2024

Here’s what happened when Biden put on the Trump hat.pic.twitter.com/hL169nrCH3 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 13, 2024

Help Wanted