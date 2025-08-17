Beyond Meat ‘is beyond cooked’: Is fake meat producer on the verge of bankruptcy?

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2025 Real World News



Plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat, which had Bill Gates as an early investor, is facing a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a report said.

Amid increased competition and a slow-growing niche audience for fake meat, Beyond Meat has suffered from falling sales, dwindling cash reserves, and mounting debt, according to an Aug. 12 report by bills.com.

SBO Financial’s Jason Andrew noted: “I hate to say it, but Beyond Meat is beyond cooked. What started as Silicon Valley’s next big thing is now an absolute dumpster fire. After raising money from Bill Gates, going public for >$4bn, and even partnering with Kim K., Beyond Meat is now the laughing stock of the NASDAQ. The business has lost 96% of its equity value since IPO, is burning ~$20-$30m in cash every quarter, and has over $1bn in debt due in 2027.”

Beyond Meat took to X to refute reports of its looming bankruptcy.

“Recent media stories suggesting that Beyond Meat filed for bankruptcy are unequivocally false,” the company posted. “We have not filed nor are we planning to file for bankruptcy. Go Beyond.”

In 2024, Beyond Meat recorded its lowest revenue in five years, reaching just $326 million in sales. The first six months of 2025 have been worse as the company has posted just $144 million in sales, a near-15% drop from the same period a year ago.

The company’s continued struggles have forced it to cut back its workforce. In February, it announced that it would lay off 9% of its global workforce, or 64 employees, which included all its staff in China, where it has suspended operations.

Beyond Meat blamed its poor sales performance on softening demand and reduced distribution in U.S. retail, and low sales of its burger products to restaurants internationally.

The company has also moved to turn its fortunes around by dropping the word “Meat” from its name to focus on traditional plant proteins.

Its next product, Beyond Ground, features four ingredients – fava bean protein, potato protein, water, and psyllium husk – and isn’t intended to mimic meat.

Revolver News noted: “The bottom line is this: Americans aren’t interested in embracing the progressive ‘green’ lifestyle. It’s not that we don’t want to be respectful of the planet; we do, but we’re not signing up for the insane Climate Cult that pushes eating bugs, chemicals, and other toxins. We’re not interested in destroying humanity in order to ‘save’ the planet. And let’s be honest here… the planet itself is doing pretty darn good. Where it needs help isn’t in replacing beef; it’s in countries like China and India, where environmental abuse is off the charts.”

