Bernie says AOC would play ‘important role’ in his administration

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2019

Socialists take care of their own.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said that, if he were to win the White House in 2020, socialist Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would have a “very, very important role” in his regime.

During a recent ABC News interview, Sanders praised the New York socialist known as AOC:

“Look, I’ve said this before, let me say it again and I don’t want you to hear this because your head will explode,” Sanders said, looking over to Ocasio-Cortez, who was also there for the interview. “I don’t know of any person who in the course of less than one year has had more of an impact on American politics as a freshman member of Congress than she has.”

“If I’m in the White House,” Sanders added, “she will play a very, very important role. No question. One way or another, absolutely.”

Sanders said of Ocasio-Cortez: “It’s not only that she has focus on the real issues impacting the American people, like climate change, the usury rates that Wall Street are charging working people in this country, but she has been an inspiration…to working people all across this country and to young people in particular.”

Sanders continued: “I happen to believe that the future of this country depends on young people becoming increasingly involved in the political process and there’s nobody I know that can do a better job inspiring young people than Alexandria.”

AOC, who has endorsed Sanders, gushed: “It’s about a personal story and a personal history, and I think his history and commitment is unique.”

The socialist New York Democrat added: “I think we’re so used to electoral cycles about being the lesser of two evils that we are not used to selecting the best of great options.”

The 76-year-old Sanders, who recently suffered a heart attack, is running a distant third in most polls for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

In the ABC interview, Ocasio-Cortez also bashed billionaires like former New York City Michael Bloomberg, who has signaled he will enter the 2020 race for the Democratic Party nomination.

“I don’t think billionaires should be president right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I don’t think that that’s what this country needs, and I think that is going to take us further in the direction of wealth and political power concentrating at the very, very top of our country, and I think that our democracy should be for everyday people, not for purchase.”

President Donald Trump said in an Oct. 23 statement: “From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure.”

