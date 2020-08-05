Beirut hit by massive explosion; Trump says ‘bomb’ caused ‘terrible attack’

BREAKING . . .

The massive explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut on Aug. 4 was likely caused by “a bomb of some kind,” President Donald Trump said, citing U.S. military officials. At least 78 people were killed and 4,000 wounded due to the explosion, Lebanon’s health minister said.

In offering U.S. assistance to Lebanon, President Trump referred to the explosion as a “terrible attack.”

