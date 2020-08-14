Barr: Liberals will ‘buy themselves out of that . . . the people in the inner cities won’t’

BREAKING . . .[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]
On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Attorney General William Barr praised outgoing Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best and stated that “unless we support the police, we’re not going to have a police force. These communities are not going to have the safety.” He further stated that “a lot of the liberals will buy themselves out of that. They’ll go to resort towns and so forth, and they’ll escape the consequences of it. But the people in the inner cities won’t. … That’s not caring about black lives.”
