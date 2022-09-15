Barack and Michelle Obama embrace illegal immigrants arriving in Martha’s Vineyard

S A T I R E

In the wake of the arrival of scores of migrants on the island, Barack & Michelle Obama gave orders to their staff to immediately begin construction of new cages to house the influx of foreign nationals at their luxurious Matha’s Vineyard estate.

“It’s a tried and true method that we’ve had success with in the past,” President Obama was overheard telling the construction crew. “We want to make these incoming migrants feel just as welcome as the hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border.” ….

Though the wealthy Martha’s Vineyard population seemed troubled to suddenly have to deal with the type of problems normally reserved for the common folk of the United States, the Obamas welcomed the opportunity to have more cheap labor around their palatial grounds. “It’s so hard to find good help these days,” Michelle Obama sighed during her morning inspection of the landscaping. …

Some of the Obama staff privately expressed security concerns about the incoming migrants, but the former president put them at ease by reminding them that he can order a deadly drone strike at any moment.

