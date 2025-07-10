Bannon: ‘Victory isn’t real’ until the deep state is dismantled

by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2025 Real World News
The deep state maintains control of the Department of Justice, FBI, CIA and Pentagon, Steve Bannon said on his July 9 War Room broadcast.
“Victory isn’t real until we dismantle them for good. If we fail now, we’ll deserve the consequences,” Bannon said.
BANNON: We don’t control DOJ, CIA, FBI, or the Pentagon. The same deep state took out Kennedy and Nixon.
They see everyone as a passing figure.
