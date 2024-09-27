Bannon message from Danbury Prison: ‘Victory is at hand’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 27, 2024

The National Pulse on Thursday published remarks from Steve Bannon from Danbury (Connecticut) Prison in which the former chief White House adviser said he was enthused by “shifts in the few reliable polls in key districts and swing states” and called on the MAGA movement to launch a massive get-out-the-vote effort.

“Harris has peaked. The momentum is now on our side, and this is the time to capitalize on it,” Bannon said.

“If the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement focuses all of its efforts on a massive get-out-the-vote and ballot-chasing effort in the crucial days and weeks until November 5th, we will win and win big.”

Bannon added: “The stakes have never been higher; this is the opportunity to take back control. We are not just fighting for a win; we are fighting for the future of America. A victory of this magnitude means sweeping control of the House, Senate, and the Presidency. With this trifecta, we can destroy the policies that have harmed Americans and put the country back on track. …

“Remember: Victory is at hand.”

Bannon began serving a four-month sentence at Danbury Prison on July 1.

He was found guilty in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

