Bannon: Deep State is still alive … and winning

by WorldTribune Staff, April 22, 2025 Real World News

The Deep State has been around for too long to simply disappear and will continue to win unless some indictments are forthcoming, War Room host Steve Bannon said on Monday.

Steve Bannon just went scorched earth—torching the highest levels of government for failing to do the one thing the base demands: crush the Deep State.

