‘Ballot spoiling’ is outlawed in Wisconsin

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 30, 2022

The practice of a voter being allowed to void their initial ballot and submit a new one, known as “ballot spoiling,” has been outlawed in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s 2nd District Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a county circuit court’s directive that ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission to rescind its earlier instructions which allowed ballot spoiling.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday held an emergency meeting and voted to comply with the court’s directives.

Ballot spoiling is relatively rare in U.S. voting, but in the 2020 election 33,000 voters in Wisconsin spoiled their ballots.

That figure constituted about 1% of all votes cast in the state, which Joe Biden reportedly won in 2020 by about 0.63%.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish