Back from G7, Trump demands ‘unconditional surrender’ from Iran’s rulers

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2025 Real World News



The U.S. knows the exact location of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has “total control of the skies over Iran,” President Donald Trump said on Monday as he called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

Trump, who made the comments after he left the G-7 summit in Canada, continued: “I have not reached out to Iran for ‘Peace Talks’ in any way, shape, or form. This is just more HIGHLY FABRICATED, FAKE NEWS! If they want to talk, they know how to reach me. They should have taken the deal that was on the table – Would have saved a lot of lives!!!”

“I’m not looking for a cease-fire, we’re looking at better than a cease-fire,” Trump said aboard Air Force One, noting that his goal is for Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions entirely.

Trump later posted on Truth Social that his early departure from the G-7 had nothing to do with a cease-fire in the Iran-Israel conflict.

In another post, Trump wrote: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump added: “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured ‘stuff.’ Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA.”

A Wall Street Journal report cited the White House as saying the U.S. isn’t joining Israel’s attacks on Iran amid speculation fueled by recent military buildup in the region. A third U.S. Navy destroyer entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea, and a second U.S. carrier strike group is heading toward the Arabian Sea.

“While the Pentagon says the military buildup is purely defensive, it puts the U.S. on a firmer footing to join Israeli attacks on Iran should Trump decide to do that. Alternatively, it could be a tactic to pressure Iran to capitulate or make concessions,” the Journal’s report said.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that the proposed nuclear agreement is still on the table and that it is up to Iran whether to accept it.

“We are postured defensively in the region to be strong in pursuit of a peace deal. And we certainly hope that’s what happens here,” Hegseth told Fox News. “President Trump has made it clear that it’s on the table. The question is whether Iran will take it.”

Israel and Iran continue to exchange fire. The death toll in Iran rose to above 450, human-rights groups reported. Israel said it struck dozens of surface-to-surface missile launchers as well as surface-to-air missile launch sites and radars in western Iran.

In other developments:

• The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said an Israeli strike directly hit the underground halls at Iran’s largest enrichment facility, Natanz.

• Germany’s chancellor said Israel was doing the “dirty work” for other countries by striking Iran’s nuclear sites.

• Oil prices rose again as Vice President JD Vance said Trump “may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment.”

• The Israeli military said it killed one of Iran’s most senior military commanders in an airstrike in Teheran.

• Teheran residents reported long lines at gas stations and traffic jams as people rushed to flee the city, anticipating more attacks.

• Oman’s government, which has acted as a mediator in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, said on June 14 that upcoming talks between the two sides were canceled following Israel’s recent airstrikes against Iran.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the goal of the operation is to eliminate the existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

