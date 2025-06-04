Autopen: Update tracks Biden’s location as pardons and commutations were ‘signed’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 4, 2025 Real World News



In the third installment of their investigation into the Joe Biden autopen scandal, the Oversight Project found that Biden was physically in Washington, DC when the autopen was used to sign dozens of pardons and commutations, including those for his family members, J6 Select Committee members, Anthony Fauci, and Gen. Mark Milley.

The Oversight Project conducted an investigation to determine whether Biden “issued pardons or prison commutations with an autopen while he was physically present in Washington, DC.”

During his four-year term, Biden issued 51 clemency warrants. The Oversight Project found that 32 were “signed” with an autopen.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social: “With the exception of the RIGGED PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020, THE AUTOPEN IS THE BIGGEST POLITICAL SCANDAL IN AMERICAN HISTORY!!!”

The Oversight Project noted that it “pulled the White House Press Pool summary” of Biden’s schedule for the days he issued acts of clemency via an autopen and “the results are alarming.”

The investigation found that two-thirds of autopenned pardons — including ones for the members of the January 6 Select Committee, Biden family members, Fauci, Milley, Iranian spies, and others — occurred when Biden was physically located in the nation’s capital.

Additionally, of all of the autopenned pardons issued by Biden (or his handlers), six pardons were issued while he was on vacation in St. Croix.

“Every single autopenned commutation, including ones that removed the death sentences of nearly every inmate on federal death row, freed Iranian spies, and more,” was issued while Biden was physically present in DC, the Oversight Project said on Tuesday.

The Oversight Project found that Biden had on eight occasions hand-signed legislation on the same day that Executive Orders were autopenned.

“We found this trend to be particularly concerning because there is no publicly available justification for why the autopen would be used on such an important document when Biden was available in Washington DC to affix his wet signature,” the Oversight Project said.

The Autopen Presidency Part III: Autopen Clemency While President Biden was in D.C. Why was the Biden WH autopenning boatloads of pardons and commutations while the President was in D.C.? Was he sitting in the Oval while the autopen was running the Presidency? The receipts: https://t.co/gdDJgQ1Gx4 pic.twitter.com/XQOGbfS2Xf — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) June 3, 2025

