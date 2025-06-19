Autopen hearing: Major Biden decisions in question beginning ‘on day 5’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 19, 2025 Real World News



During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Republicans and one witness testified that the autopen was “first deployed on day 5” of his administration.

In the hearing, titled “Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution”, GOP senators said the autopen had been used for executive orders and pardons without Biden’s knowledge.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who co-chaired the hearing, said Republicans aim to “shine a light on exactly what went on in the White House during Biden’s presidency. We simply cannot ignore what transpired because President Biden is no longer in office.”

Democrats were mostly uninterested. Only two, Peter Welch of Vermont and ranking member Dick Durbin, briefly showed up. Durbin walked out of the hearing, accusing Republicans of being “asleep at the wheel” with other legal issues within the Trump Administration due to their focus on Biden.

Welch also left the hearing after declaring it would not benefit his constituents.

Cornyn stated: “I will note that few of my Democratic colleagues are here today. Thank you to Sen. Welch from Vermont for being here, leaving us with no other option than to take the boycott of this hearing as an admission of guilt for their role in this crisis. We must not turn away from the search for answers, and it is not an overstatement to say that the future of our country could one day hinge on how we choose to act or not act on this very issue.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the absent Democrats: “Not a single Democrat is here today because not a single one of them gives a damn about the fact that they lied to the American people for four years. They knew. Every one of them knew that Joe Biden was mentally not competent to do the job.”

Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmidt stated:

“Today, as we seek to answer this question, it is deeply disappointing, but not surprising, that most Democrats on this committee have chosen all but boycott the hearing and failed to call a single witness. They have chosen to ignore this issue like they ignored President Biden’s decline. Their absence speaks volumes, an implicit admission that the truth is too inconvenient to face. By refusing to engage in this critical examination, they abdicate their responsibility to the American people. This de facto boycott is not just a refusal to participate. It’s a refusal to serve the American people who deserve answers about who was truly leading their government.

“The title of the hearing, ‘Unfit to Serve,’ captures a sobering and undeniable truth. President Biden was mentally unfit to carry out the responsibilities of the most powerful office in the world. Given his mental incapacity, the American people deserve to know who was running the country the last four years.”

The hearing included testimony from three experts, including University of Virginia law professor John Harrison, conservative think tank Heritage Foundation fellow Theodore Wold, and a former White House press secretary from the first Trump Administration, Sean Spicer.

Wold testified: “I will say the 25th Amendment. It’s a modern contrivance, but it still is consistent with the American Constitution, which assumes that officers of the United States will act virtuously and morally. And the idea that members of the Cabinet would go to the length of avoiding the Oval Office so as to abdicate their responsibility to verify the appropriateness of the president’s acuity or the ability to authenticate actions taken by the president. If that’s not a constitutional scandal, I honestly, I don’t know what would what would constitute such.

“There could be the potential for crimes. But moreover, the 25th Amendment can only function in its sole mechanisms if people are actually willing to call a spade a spade.”

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed several of Biden’s former staff members, along with his White House doctor, ordering him to testify at a June 27 hearing “as part of the investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.”

