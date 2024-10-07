Author to the Democrat Party: ‘This is my career suicide note’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2024 Contract With Our Readers
College professor and author M.C. Armstrong, a lifelong Democrat, explains why he is casting his vote for Donald Trump, risking his career in doing so.
To @TheDemocrats ,
This is my career suicide note, but it’s also a thank you from someone who is done with careerism. I’m a lifelong member of your party and I’m voting for Donald Trump. Why? It’s not just your industrial-scale censorship or your endless wars or the fact that… https://t.co/lNfK11luLQ pic.twitter.com/jKX6Ia7xme
— M. C. Armstrong (@mcarmystrong) October 4, 2024
