Author: Since July 13, 2024, Trump has been driven by ‘urgency of now’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2025



Since a would-be assassin’s bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear on July 13, 2024, President Donald Trump has taken on an “urgency of now” approach, the author of a new book on the assassination attempt said.

Trump feels that the “hand of God” saved him and believes “a higher power” has anointed him to “get s*** done,” Washington Examiner columnist Salena Zito writes in “Butler: The Untold Story of the Near Assassination of Donald Trump and the Fight for America’s Heartland“.

Zito told fellow Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard: “It’s very different than 2016. He didn’t have the urgency of now. I think being shot at and knowing that people are always coming for you, whether it’s lawfare or politics or two different people trying to kill you and an Iranian government that wants to take you down, he understands between now and dead, he wants to get s*** done.”

Trump spoke to Zito prior to the Butler rally, then called her eight times the day after the shooting, the first to apologize for not making a promised interview after the rally where Zito and her family had a front section view, Bedard noted.

“Good morning, Salena! It’s Donald Trump,” she wrote of his July 14 call. “I wanted to apologize that we weren’t able to do the interview.”

Trump agonized over the death of firefighter Corey Comperatore and opened up to Zito about how he felt God protected him that day from a headshot by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, and generally in life.

“He thinks the hand of God has been there many times, but he was sure he never thought about it when it happened. ‘I got impeached twice, the endless court cases, so when I think about it, while none of that compares to what happened yesterday, I cannot dismiss that God has been with me. This time, though, it was a big one,” Trump told Zito.

Zito’s book, set for release July 8 and already being made into a movie, “is more than just a riveting eyewitness account of the bloody Butler shooting but also a sharp takedown of the anti-Trump media that has never given the president a fair shot and was recently caught lying to buck up former President Joe Biden,” Bedard wrote.

Zito told Bedard: “The mask has been pulled off of our profession. And it’s never going to be the same in terms of how much people trusted us. They saw with what happened with Biden just how much things were covered up and how distrustful our profession has become.”

