Author: ‘At best’ Fauci is ‘guilty of 25 million counts of negligent criminal homicide’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 5, 2025 Real World News



Should Joe Biden issue a preemptive pardon to Dr. Anthony Fauci it would essentially implicate everyone who helped develop Covid in the United States and export it to China, said the author of “The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History“.

“At best, Dr Fauci is guilty of 25 million counts of negligent criminal homicide. So they knew that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a leaky lab, but they allowed the research to go on,” Dr. Andrew Huff told Breitbart News Saturday.

“They illegally exported the technology. They didn’t have the proper safety controls in place from a risk management perspective on the United States side and with the contractors involved with this research,” Huff said, adding, “And on top of it, you’re giving advanced biotechnology to an enemy of the United States.”

So, if Biden were to issue a pardon which Fauci accepts “it’s an admission of guilt of the crimes. And if you look at all the individuals involved with the cover up, the export of this technology, that is a violation of the RICO Act. And you can use, you know, basically the same kind of criminal process and prosecution that they use against mobsters to go after someone like Anthony Fauci and all his conspirators,” Huff said.

Huff said that government officials, including Fauci, deliberately gave the American people a different timeline on the spread of Covid.

“If you look at what the U.S. government had been told, telling us, what Dr. Anthony Fauci had been telling us, Dr. Birx and all these corrupt individuals, was that this disease started spreading on the planet in December 2019,” Huff said, explaining that the timeline is simply not true.

Huff said he used to work in the “classified space of developing intelligence tools for infectious diseases, specifically.” If one looks at the proper chain of command and how long it would take that information to work through the proper channels to be validated, “it really looks like the disease started spreading in late August, early September, 2019.”

Huff continued:

“So what we really have here is a giant scandal to subvert the President of the United States at the time: Donald Trump. So what the heck were all these Pentagon and intelligence officials doing? Why wasn’t the president notified? And really, you know, you step back and said, look at what is this. It’s treason. And I’m really excited for RFK to come to office,” he said, predicting there will be accountability for all of the corrupt health, intelligence, and health security officials that were involved in the giant coverup.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!