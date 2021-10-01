Australian indigenous elder dies 6 days after getting Covid jab on TV

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2021

Bevan Costello, a 65-year-old tribal elder in Australia, died six days after getting the Covid vaccination in an event that was televised.

Known as Uncle Bevan in the Wakka Wakka tribal community, Costello received his second Pfizer mRNA injection on or around Sept. 9 at a televised local pop-up event, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Media have avoided reporting on the details of Costello’s death.

The Covid Blog noted: The Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council Facebook page made two announcements six hours apart about his death on Sept. 14 and 15 Queensland time. The first says it was a ‘sudden passing.’ The second describes it as a ‘sudden death.’ The two posts garnered a total of 339 comments and over 1,500 engagements as of writing, by far the two most popular on the channel since at least June.”

None of the posts mention that Costello received the Pfizer shots. Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that he died of a heart attack.

Tribal leaders have been under pressure from the government and leftist media in Australia to persuade their communities to get the jab. Just 29 percent of indigenous Australians are fully vaccinated, compared to 52 percent of the general population, according to the Sydney Herald.

Costello had told the Australian ABC media outlet that many of his fellow Wakka Wakka tribe members were hesitant to receive the injections due to “misunderstanding of the information, mostly on social media.”

The Covid Blog noted that “the least vaccinated people in every country of the world are non-white. It’s also no secret that Western nations recruit token mouthpieces to coerce these groups. Western governments and media believe all these groups are monoliths who all think and act alike. Black liberals in the United States are pathetically sad in willingly playing these roles.”

The blog noted that MSNBC’s Joy Reid “did one of the most cringe-worthy segments of 2021 (and that’s saying something). She kept calling rapper and singer Nicki Minaj ‘sista’ while scolding Minaj for her anti-vaxx stance. Reid said Minaj is ‘endangering our community.’ ”

On Sept. 29, The Covid Blog reported on the death of 49-year-old Ellen Berends, a Michigan woman who had posted on social media about her cousin dying after getting the Johnson & Johnson injection in April. Berends died five months after getting the Pfizer-mRNA injections.

Anne VanGeest, the 35-year-old who died 11 days after her Johnson & Johnson viral vector DNA injection in April, was the cousin of Berends, who posted a GoFundMe link for Anne VanGeest on April 20, one day after Anne passed away. The caption reads, “my cousin was taken way too soon.”

Berends reported “feeling sick” on September 7. She suffered a stuffy head, sneezing, shortness of breath, and fatigue. A “COVID-19 “test” came back negative.

Berends reported on Sept. 19 that she and her husband of 28 years were at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. She posted several photos with the update.

Berends went for a hike at Grand Teton the next day, Sept. 20. She suddenly collapsed while on the hiking trail. Some nurses and doctors happened to be hiking the same trail and administered CPR and other procedures to try and save her. National park emergency medical personnel showed up and also tried to revive her. But it was too late. Berends died two hours later. Her obituary says she “passed away suddenly.”

One of the commenters on the blog’s article on Berends noted: “It’s a slippery slope. A sore arm with the first injection, ‘super sore body’ with the second. But perfectly normal! Then it’ll be like, ‘Just one seizure, no big deal.’ Then they’ll graduate to ‘Well, it’s only a few blood clots and now I’m on subcu Lovenox. But it’s worth it, and I’d do it all over again!’ After that, they’ll move on to ‘Oh, it’s just a little tumor.’ Or… ‘TWO strokes? I EAT strokes for breakfast!’ And hey, we’re already at the point where some of these weirdos say stupid junk like: ‘My double vaxxed mom died from covid, but just think how much she *would* have suffered had she not taken the vaccines!’ ”

The Covid Blog noted: “Facebook and Instagram were true to their words. ‘I’m vaxxed’ and injection photos are rare these days. The zealots exhausted that trend early on. This blogger pleaded with people to stop doing it because we will report on it when things go south. Big tech got the message that all we have to do is follow those accounts until something happens; and we have stories. Facebook is also cracking down on vaccine injury groups. But you can only hide the truth for so long. And more people are seeking it more than ever.”

Then there’s the case of Volodymyr Salo, a 19-year-old philology student in Ukraine who defied his family’s philosophical and religious objections to get the vaccine. He died 7 hours after getting the Pfizer mRna jab, The Covid Blog reported on Sept. 25.

Also got the jab on Sept. 13 at about 2:30 p.m. local time, according to the Ukrainian Humanities Institute where he was a student. His day continued as normal thereafter. He ate dinner in the student cafeteria at 6:30 p.m., then played board games with other students in the commons area. The situation quickly deteriorated from there.

A high fever and general malaise kicked in around 8 p.m. Salo collapsed and had a seizure at 8:15 p.m. and went into violent convulsions. University medical staff performed CPR as they waited for the ambulance to arrive. When paramedics arrived at 8:45 p.m., they applied a portable ventilator for an hour in an attempt to save Salo’s life. But he had no pulse by 9 p.m. Salo was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

His brother-in-law told Ukrainian online publication Obozrevatel the following: “He did not tell anyone from his family about the decision to be vaccinated. Perhaps he knew that everyone would be against [it] and would discourage such a decision. And he was so risky by nature, he could make spontaneous decisions. He could be very limited in his desires. They say that those who were not vaccinated will not be able to travel freely, go to cafes, etc. We think that this is what prompted him.”

In Ukraine, it’s the “same song” as “everywhere else,” The Covid Blog noted:

Ukraine had a 1.7 percent “fully vaccinated” rate on July 1. The country had a seven-day average of 936 new Covid-19 case on that day. That’s the lowest seven-day average in the country since late July 2020. On Sept. 25, Ukraine was at 12 percent fully-vaccinated and had a seven-day average of 5,921 new Covid cases. That’s a 532 percent increase since July.

The Covid Blog concluded:

Yet somehow all the “vaccine” propaganda is still effective with the masses. Ukraine is still on an “adaptive lockdown” until at least October 1. Regional authorities have the power to tighten or loosen mask mandates, social distancing and other COVID measures based on the local situation. But gyms, movie theaters and large gatherings are essentially shut down across the country. Government employees and teachers face injection mandates in the coming weeks. Meanwhile Scandinavia continues being the voice of reason in Europe. Sweden has been the target of propaganda by mainstream media because it neither locked down, nor issued mask mandates throughout the so-called pandemic. It’s seven-day average for COVID deaths has been near zero since June. Sweden experienced no real COVID-19 spikes throughout 2020. Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg is now referring to COVID-19 as a simple “respiratory illness.” The country is lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions starting today. Italian actress Ludovica Bizzaglia said she was proud to coax young people into getting mRNA injections behind their parents back. Mr. Salo was a young adult. But his family tried protecting him from the propaganda. COVID continues destroying families in two ways – disagreement on “vaccines” and death/maiming by vaccine. We’ve reached the most critical stage yet in all this.

Out of the seven deaths announced in Australia: ✅ All had underlying health conditions

✅ 6 out of 7 were vaccinated What does this tell you? pic.twitter.com/TfyZZh1lZt — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Vermont Department of Health reported 314 Covid cases in a single day Thursday, the highest daily total the state has reported since the pandemic began. Vermont has the highest vaccination rate in the U.S.

Vermont, with the highest vaccination rate in the country — 88% of adults at least partially vaccinated & 79% fully vaccinated — is about to set a new high in COVID cases, just 3.5 months after Fauci said with 50% of adults vaccinated we wouldn’t see significant surges. Whoops! pic.twitter.com/7QHOxKZ5Je — IM (@ianmSC) September 16, 2021

