Attorney under attack for supporting Trump suggests U.S. is no longer a country

The entire world now knows that a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump Thursday in connection to alleged payouts made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Filed under seal by the office of Soros-funded Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, the felony indictment was an unprecedented blow to the reputation of a former U.S. president. But was it also a watershed event for a nation that has seemingly gone off the rails since the Trump era began in 2016?

The unrelenting obsession by the U.S. establishment with Donald Trump has been matched only by the enthusiasm among the expanding ranks of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

What President Abraham Lincoln characterized as the “government of the people, by the people, for the people“ has been replaced by what has become known as the “ruling class” which has apparently decided that the forces of “MAGA” must be contained by all means necessary.

Until 2020, Georgia defamation attorney Lin Wood had a legendary reputation for taking on major media and winning for his high profile clients. That was before he staked his reputation on challenging the legal basis for certifying the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. As an outspoken Christian, he also called for other controversial issues, such as pedophilia in high places, to be openly debated and investigated.

Lin Wood was, by his own admission, “born on the wrong side of the tracks” and “never a member of the club.”

Now he lives in exile in South Carolina battling the Georgia State Bar which launched an investigation in early 2021 to determine whether to remove his license to practice law due to matters related to Wood’s assault on the establishment’s narrative about the “most secure election ever” as well as his possible “mental illness.”

That and several other attacks on former Trump attorneys have been aided and abetted by the well-funded 65 project headed by David Brock, a former conservative journalist who has been backed by George Soros and formerly headed Media Matters which agitates to cancel conservative media.

Amid the tsunami of reaction, pro and con, to the news of the Trump indictment, Wood addressed his large Telegram audience about more fundamental concerns than when, where, why and how the arrest of the 45th U.S. president might happen:

“If we do not have honest elections, we do not have a country.

If we do not have a justice system that enforces the law equally to ALL, we do not have a country.

If we do not enforce our Constitution and defend our Bill of Rights, we do not have an America as it was created to be.

A country of constant chaos and confusion is not a country at all.

Just sayin.’

I believe our nation fought a righteous war in the War for Independence against King George. We fought for our freedom to rid ourselves of tyranny. Our nation won.

We had to fight another righteous war against the same enemy to maintain our freedom in the War of 1812. Our nation won.

I believe our nation fought an extremely painful but righteous war in the Civil War. Brother against brother. We fought for the unity of our nation. Our nation won. ….

I believe our country is now at war again. A war to reclaim our freedom. A righteous war. But a war being fought primarily on a new and different battlefield. We are fighting a war for our minds.

We can win the battles of bullets and bombs, but if we lose the battle for our minds, we have lost the war. The battle of TRUTH v. Lie. THE battle between good and evil.

We do not battle flesh and blood. Stay in the battlefield. Pray. Pray. Pray.

Prayer and the Word of God are our most powerful weapons. Share Truth. Reject the lies and the liars. Call them out. … We must win this war, not for ourselves, but for our children, our grandchildren, and the generations to follow.

I believe we are warriors on God’s side. God cannot be defeated.”

Banned by most media platforms, former President Trump continues to issue statement on Truth Social reminding Americans of the reasons to be concerned by what is going on outside their comfort zones.