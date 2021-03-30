Attorney Lin Wood goes to war with South Carolina Republican leadership

by WorldTribune Staff, March 30, 2021

Attorney Lin Wood, with the backing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell, has announced he will launch a challenge to become leader of the South Carolina Republican Party.

“I believe that the members of the Republican Party, the grassroots, the people, do not feel that the present leadership of the party represents them. I think in their words, I would say they feel like the party is being led by RINO (Republican In Name Only) Republicans.”

Wood made headlines in late 2020 after he filed lawsuits in Georgia charging alleged election fraud following the November election. This put him on a collision course with the Republican leadership in that state.

Woods told The Epoch Times in December that courts were dismissing evidence of election fraud because the judges were either compromised or threatened.

Wood recently announced he had changed his residence to South Carolina after living in Georgia for some 65 years.

Wood is battling the State Bar of Georgia which he said was seeking to discipline him, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office has launched an investigation into whether Wood voted illegally in the 2020 election.

Wood plans to challenge Drew McKissick to head South Carolina’s GOP.

“These people are patriots, they love freedom and they’re unhappy with the November 2020 election, and they are unhappy that the present leadership of the South Carolina Republican Party was not more aggressive in attacking the legitimacy of the 2020 election,” Wood said.

In a statement provided to The State, McKissick said he welcomed the challenge, listing successes the party has had while under his leadership.

“In the past four years we’ve brought record numbers of new conservative patriots into our party who want to make a difference, and the result has been the greatest growth and electoral success in the history of the SCGOP,” McKissick said.

Wood said a dispute over control of a local Republican Party organization in Horry County was a factor in his decision.

“A compelling reason for my decision to run for Chair of the South Carolina Party is that it is time for the leadership of the Party to recognize and appreciate the amazing Patriots stepping up to get involved in the party — this is NOT the time to take actions to exclude them,” Wood said in a statement.

He took issue with actions by the state’s Republican leadership to limit what he said were “MAGA Republicans” having a significant representation in the county.

“The current Chair, Drew McKissick, brought in a 25-year-old ‘state representative,’ appointed by the state executive director, removed the person in charge in the county, and took over,” Wood charged. “Counties run their counties. Interference by the state has no place in this county process,” he said.

Wood said in a Telegram post:

“I am extremely honored to announce that a genuine American Patriot and hero, Lt. General Michael Flynn, has authorized me to publicly convey that he endorses and supports my campaign for Chair of the South Carolina Republican Party.

“General Flynn is my friend. We have worked together at times over the past many months as our country has been in turmoil over the November 2020 election and our political future. General Flynn knows that my goal in South Carolina is to only serve the members of the Republican Party, not the establishment leaders or the special interests.”

Sidney Powell wrote on Telegram: “Can’t wait to see @LinWoodSpeaksTruth turn South Carolina upside down and shake all the corruption out! Spread the word!”

