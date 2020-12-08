Atlanta mayor: Blacks will feel ‘safer’ taking covid vaccine under Biden presidency

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2020

You can’t make this stuff up.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and CNN personality Wolf Blitzer agreed that blacks will feel “safer” taking the coronavirus vaccine if Joe Biden is president.

That’s right, the vaccines that were developed due to President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, which are soon to begin distribution under Trump’s presidency, won’t be as safe for blacks in America unless Biden is in the White House, according to Bottoms and Blitzer.

During Monday’s broadcast of “The Situation Room”, Blitzer said: “We’re getting closer and closer to an approved vaccine, but a new Pew Research poll shows only 42 percent of African-Americans say they would definitely or probably get the vaccine. How problematic could that lack of confidence be?”

Bottoms, a Democrat, responded: “Well, Wolf, it is problematic, but you know the history. It goes back many decades, of course, to the Tuskegee experiment on African-Americans being intentionally injected with a disease. So there is a history there. This is going to take a lot of education. It is going to take creating trust with a community of people.”

The mayor added: “I do believe once there is a transition of power, there will be more trust in Biden-Harris administration. And I think that will go a long way giving people confidence that this vaccine will be safe.”

In true covidiot fashion, Blitzer added: “I suspect you’re right.”

In July, Bottoms announced that she had tested positive for covid though she had no symptoms.

“It leaves me for a loss for words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” Bottoms told MSNBC at the time. “We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”

As a healthy Bottoms left quarantine later in July, she tweeted: “Now….back to life, back to reality.”

Or, at least, whatever “reality” is possible for those who believe the same vaccine developed under Trump will be safer to take if Biden is in the White House.

