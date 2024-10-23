Assassination: New book zooms in on Trump story media ignored

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In the new book “Bulletproof: The Truth About the Assassination Attempts on Donald Trump“, authors Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec provide details that major media have mostly ignored and show evidence the reader would think is part of the official investigation but isn’t.

It’s all there: “From the years of ideological build-up to the event itself; to the diverse eye-witness testimonies; to intimate details of the shooter’s personal life; to the reassuring, bipartisan hammering of the Secret Service by Congress; to a section on the 2nd assassination attempt,” Vanessa Battaglia wrote in a review of “Bulletproof” for The Federalist.

Battaglia added: “A choreography of moves, countermoves, and text messages on the day of July 13 plays out over the pages as well. But the parts don’t add up. You’ve likely heard that the shooter had a ladder; you probably didn’t hear that he put it in place but didn’t use it. Or that he had bought it just that morning. So why did he bring it?”

Other questions about the July 13 assassination attempt in Butgler, Pennsylvania that are asked by Posobiec and Lisec include: “Who is the man in the grey suit? Who was sitting at the picnic table? Who met with the would-be assassin Crooks back at his house in the middle of all this?”

The screenshots of the group text from the Butler Emergency Services Unit excerpted from Sen. Chuck Grassley’s report “will have you mulling over questions you’d prefer not to ask,” Battaglia noted.

Support American Journalism

In “Bulletproof”, Battaglia continued, Posobiec and Lisec “have examined the various popular scenarios, marshaled all the evidence in the public domain, provided new evidence legally gathered by a private investigator, and built a theory of the case. They note instances of official reports announced but still not released. For example, the Department of Homeland Security’s promised Inspector General’s report is still not published.”

Battaglia concluded: “If the federal agencies do not act immediately on the details and observations handed over on the Bulletproof silver platter, they are obstructing justice for the Comperatore family, President Trump, and other innocent victims. Likely, these revelations will trigger potent new investigations by the same senators and representatives whose previous hearings are highlighted in the chapters ‘The Review’ and ‘The Director.’ ”

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future