Ashamed of Richard Dreyfuss: Star’s trans comments offend ‘welcoming and inclusive’ theater

by WorldTribune Staff, May 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



What happened to the woke crowd which came to see Richard Dreyfuss (Matt Hooper) in a Q&A before a screening of the classic movie “Jaws” at The Cabot in Beverly, Massachusetts?

Many left in jaw-dropping horror.

And that was before the shark even took its first bite.

According to a report by DailyMail.com, Dreyfuss walked onto the stage in a floral print blue dress and went on to slam the parents of transgender children.

“He said that the parents of trans youth, allowing them to transition, was bad parenting and that someday those kids might change their minds,” the Daily Mail quoted ticket-holder Diane Wolf as saying.

Tickets to the screening went for as much as $300.

In a clip from the event posted online, Dreyfuss says of trans children: “It’s not okay because when the kid’s 15, she’s going to say, ‘I’m an octopus.’ ”

The Oscar-winning actor, the Daily Mail noted, “eventually put on a suit jacket and got rid of the dress but continued to offend many in the audience.”

The Hollywood Reporter cited others in attendance as saying that Dreyfuss, 78, made disparaging remarks about 82-year-old Barbra Streisand, his co-star in the 1987 movie “Nuts”.

Dreyfuss has made no public comment on the event.

The Colby theater, on the other hand, issued a lengthy apology. Rumors that the apology was titled “Jaws: Canceling Matt Hooper” have not been confirmed.

“We deeply regret that Mr. Dreyfuss’s comments during the event were not in line with the values of inclusivity we uphold at The Cabot,” the theater’s press release/screenplay began.

“At The Cabot, we are committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all members of our community. The views expressed by Mr. Dreyfuss do not reflect our beliefs, and we do not endorse them in any way.

“We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and for any discomfort caused.”

Hollywood elites also had a meltdown a year ago when Dreyfuss slammed the new diversity and inclusion requirements at the Academy Awards, saying “they make me vomit.”

Dreyfuss made those remarks during an episode of PBS’s Firing Line, and claimed the Academy was treating people like children by implementing the new criteria.

“No one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is,” Dreyfuss said. “What are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people’s feelings?

“You can’t legislate that,” Drefuss continued. “You have to let life be life and I’m sorry, I don’t think there is a minority or majority in the country that has to be catered to like that… This is an art form. It’s also a form of commerce, and it makes money, but it’s an art.”

Your Choice