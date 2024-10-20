As tide turns against Kamala, Trump voters threatened in Pennsylvania

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Ex-Swifties and current sheriffs are boosting Donald Trump as Nov. 5 nears in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

Polling shows Pennsylvania Republicans and independents souring on pop star Taylor Swift after her endorsement of Democrat Kamala Harris.

And, of the Keystone State’s 67 sheriffs, 49 endorsed the former president leading up to his rally in Latrobe on Saturday.

In fact, the tide has turned against Harris so significantly that some Trump supporters have been receiving threatening letters, a report said.

The Post Millennial reported on Thursday that some voters in Philadelphia said they have received threatening letters sent through the U.S. Postal Service using a facsimile of a Trump campaign letterhead.

The printed letters begin with the salutation “Dear Neighbor” before briefly mentioning reasons not to vote for Trump and JD Vance but then dive headlong into outright threats. The writer claims, “We know where you live, you are in the data base,” “there is no knowing what may happen,” and “your family may be impacted, your cat may get shot.”

“By supporting him,” the letter claims, “you are declaring your public support for a disregard of the law, civil discourse and unity. You are indicating your hatred for minorities, immigrants, foreigners, women, education, the rights of your fellow citizens, the rights of women to make decisions over their own healthcare needs.”

Those who received the letters had displayed Trump signs in their yards, which is likely what was meant by the letter writer’s mention of “visible support.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The letter continues, “this is a reminder that your visible support comes with a price and at a cost. There will be consequences.”

The letter also claims that a vote for Trump means you hate Taylor Swift.

While leftists venerate Swift, however, the pop star has fallen out of favor with Republicans and independents since she endorsed Harris.

According to the New York Post, around 61 percent of Pennsylvania Republicans do not approve of the pop star while only 16 percent of them do. Independents fair a little better in the signer’s favor, but not by much, as only 23 percent of them in the Keystone State approve of Swift while 45 percent disapprove.

Church attendees also do not approve of Swift; only 29 percent of them are fans of the artist while 48 percent disapprove. Among white voters overall, she has a 35 percent approval and a 40 percent disapproval rating.

Swift’s endorsement did not even appear to help Harris, polling revealed. Only eight percent of respondents to a YouGov poll following the endorsement said they were more likely to vote for Harris while 20 percent said they were less likely to vote for the Democrat nominee.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by 49 of Pennsylvania’s 67 sheriffs noted: “As elected law enforcement officers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we consistently hear two messages from our constituents and neighbors: that they want safe communities for their families and children, and that they oppose radical defund-the-police agendas by career politicians. That is why we are proudly standing with President Donald J. Trump and wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy for President of the United States.”

The letter said that Trump “is the only candidate who has supported and continues to support law and order, law enforcement, and our duty to serve our communities and keep them safe.”

“This is most evident with our Southern Border. Immigration is not only a border-state issue. Under President Trump, we had a secure border and proper enforcement of our immigration laws. World leaders respected President Trump, and border crossings fell,” the sheriffs wrote.

49 out of the 67 sheriffs in the swing state of Pennsylvania have come out in support of Trump: “Without his strong leadership, our border has been swung open – open to thousands of border crossers each day and unimaginable quantities of lethal drugs such as fentanyl.” pic.twitter.com/lWzzYsjdIE — Thomas Stevenson (@RealTStevenson) October 19, 2024

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future