As tariff deadlines near, Trump announces deals with South Korea, Mexico but not with India, Canada

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2025



President Donald Trump has given U.S. trading partners until Aug. 1 to make a deal or face high tariffs.

The scorecard for July 31 saw Trump finalize a major deal with South Korea; extend Mexico’s current situation for 90 days; warn Canada that its support for a Palestinian state could endanger its deal; and told India to essentially take a hike.

South Korea agreed to a 15 percent tariff on its goods entering America, compared to the 25 percent rate that would have been implemented if a deal hadn’t been reach by Aug. 1. Trump also agreed to meet with South Korea’s leftist President Lee Jae-Myung for a summit to detail the provisions in the trade agreement.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“The Deal is that South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President,” Trump wrote. “Additionally, South Korea will purchase $100 Billion Dollars of LNG [liquified natural gas], or other Energy products and, further, South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for their Investment purposes.”

“It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc,” Trump added. “We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a Tariff.”

After discussions with Mexico, Trump said he extended the current deal for 90 days in which Mexico will continue to pay a 25% fentanyl tariff, 25% tariff on cars, and 50% tariff on steel, aluminum, and copper.

Trump said his call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum “was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other. The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border.”

“Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer. Present at the meeting were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, United States Trade Representative and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, and United States Homeland Security Advisor, Stephen Miller. There will be continued cooperation on the Border as it relates to all aspects of Security, including Drugs, Drug Distribution, and Illegal Immigration into the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Canada plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday.

Trump responded on Truth Social: “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

As for India, Trump wrote:

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

Medvedev posted on X on Monday: “Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.” Trump had warned that he could impose new sanctions in as little as 10 days on Russia.

Evoking the U.S. presidential campaign, in which Mr. Trump criticized President Joseph R. Biden Jr. as risking World War III, Mr. Medvedev added: “Don’t go down the Sleepy Joe road!”

