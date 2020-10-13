As scientists call for end to lockdowns, Democrats, leftist media and Big Tech move to suppress them

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2020

Over 18,000, and growing, medical health experts have signed their names to a petition calling for a halt to coronavirus lockdowns, citing the “irreparable damage” they’ve caused. A World Health Organization (WHO) official on Friday echoed that concern and said the lockdowns should end.

Joe Biden and Democrats who crave power and seek total control over the lives of all Americans want the lockdowns to continue. Their allies in the leftist media and Big Tech are doing all they can to suppress any information that runs counter to their narrative.

Biden has even said he would issue a nationwide lockdown if his “experts” recommended it.

But the experts are recommending the opposite. The document known as the Great Barrington Declaration argued for allowing most people to “live their lives normally to build up immunity through natural infection,” while improving safeguards for the elderly and others at greater risk of death from covid.

“As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists, we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection,” the document says. “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

“Coming from both the left and right, and around the world, we have devoted our careers to protecting people,” said the declaration. “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health.”

They include “lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health — leading to greater excess mortality in years to come.”

Democrats, the major media and Big Tech, who claim they are always “listening to the science” when it comes to covid, do not like the Great Barrington Declaration.

“It is concerning how little coverage the Great Barrington Declaration has received from America’s mainstream left-leaning media and pundits, who claim that they let evidence and science guide their decisions. They have, however, no issue rejecting science when it doesn’t match their narratives. So who is anti-science now?” Helen Raleigh noted in an Oct. 12 op-ed for The Federalist.

Dr. David Nabarro, the WHO’s covid special envoy, appealed to world leaders to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus.

“Look what’s happened to smallholder farmers all over the world. … Look what’s happening to poverty levels. It seems that we may well have a doubling of world poverty by next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition,” Nabarro said.

Now that the WHO has joined the Great Barrington Declaration in declaring that coronavirus lockdowns are doing more harm that good, will the leftist media and Big Tech, who always insist they are following WHO guidelines, change their tune?

Not likely.

The Great Barrington Declaration and Dr. Nabarro’s stance obviously cast severe doubt on the heavy-handed lockdown approach which Biden and the Democrats have been advocating and which their media and Big Tech allies obediently support.

The Biden/Democrats/leftist media/Big Tech approach “creates a woefully inaccurate picture of who has suffered most during these lockdowns,” Andy Puzder wrote for Fox News. “As the declaration notes, the real pain falls on the ‘underprivileged’ as well as ‘working class and younger members of society.’ ”

“While the wealthy retreat to their second homes, ordinary working stiffs — those who would otherwise be working every day in retail, restaurants, hospitality, and other industries dependent on normal human interaction — have been devastated by the massive layoffs triggered by state lockdown orders,” Puzder noted.

“Conditions on the ground should always dictate prevention measures, but the distribution of economic pain clearly corresponds to Democrats politicizing the pandemic. As the declaration makes clear, the science confirms that it is in the best interests of all Americans that the lockdowns end,” Puzder wrote.

“The greatest economic threat facing American workers right now is the prospect that in just a few months, Biden could actually have the power to sacrifice their jobs on the altar of his politics, as he’s repeatedly indicated he would be willing to do by imposing a national shutdown.”

The Great Barrington Declaration “is a thoughtful, compassionate, science-driven petition calling for a more rational global response to the Covid-19 crisis,” Breitbart columnist James Delingpole noted.

So why doesn’t Big Tech want you to know about the Great Barrington Declaration? Why has it been censored by Reddit and briefly shadowbanned by Google?

“Who could possibly be harmed by exposure to a calm, considered refutation of the draconian ‘public health’ narrative being enforced by so many governments around the world?” Delingpole asked.

Big Tech supports full lockdowns, enforced mask-wearing, quarantines, curfews “and all the other authoritarian baggage because it aligns with its own interests in global rule by a technocratic elite, in ever bigger government, in the globalist new world order,” Delingpole noted.

“Increasingly it is flexing its muscles to suppress any dissent. It’s why I personally believe that this presidential election is by far the most important political event of anyone living: if Trump loses, then Big Tech and their allies win and it’s game over for free markets, liberty, free speech or anything else that makes life worthwhile.”

