As ruling Democrats invest in illegal voting block, young men are gravitating to Trump

As growing segments of their once reliable base, including blacks, Hispanics, and young men, gravitate to GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, critics say the Democrat Party is shoring up the votes of individuals who should not even be voting — illegal immigrants.

“Democratic politicians nationwide are trying to put many illegal migrants into apartments and homes that would otherwise go to young Americans,” Breitbart News reported on Saturday.

From free health care to driver licenses and now access to housing, Democrats are accommodating illegals in large numbers.

Are the numbers large enough to possibly swing an election?

New polling shows that Americans believe illegals will definitely be casting ballots in the November election.

The poll, conducted by the Napolitan News Service, found that 54% of respondents said they believe illegal immigrants will vote in November, and 75% of respondents said they do not support allowing illegal immigrants to vote in federal elections.

An even larger percentage of the survey takers (87%) support requiring voter ID in order to vote in federal elections.

The poll comes as Republicans in Congress attempt to push through the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which requires voters to prove their citizenship in the United States in order to vote in federal elections. The bill has passed the Republican-controlled House, but not the Democrat-controlled Senate.

In New York Times/Siena polls of six swing states this month — taken after Kamala Harris became the Democrat nominee — young men favored Trump by 13 points, while young women favored Harris by 38 points, a 51-point gap.

The NY Time cited Daniel A. Cox, director of the Survey Center on American Life at the American Enterprise Institute, as saying of young men in Biden-Harris 2024 America: “Economically they’re getting shafted, politically they’re getting shafted, culturally no one’s looking out for them.” The young men are drawn to Trump’s “message, his persona, the unapologetic machismo he tries to exude.”

In California, meanwhile, Democrats in the state Assembly have passed legislation that would create homebuyer tax breaks for illegals who entered via the Biden-Harris open borders.

“When undocumented individuals are excluded from such [house-buying] programs, they miss out on a crucial method of securing financial security and personal stability for themselves and their families,” according to the legislation’s sponsor, Rep. Joaquin Arambula, a Democrat with a large and poor Latino constituency in Fresno Valley.

Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted: “The giveaway will drive up Americans’ housing costs — and make life tougher for the 85 percent of American-born California families who earn less than roughly $80,000 per year and spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, according to a pro-migrant advocacy group.”

