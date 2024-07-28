‘As if with one voice’: 50,000 people pack Angel Stadium in Harvest Crusade

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 28, 2024

The stands at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California were packed with 50,000 people on July 22 who watched 3,500 individuals walk onto the field and make “a profession of faith.”

Fire marshals forced the Harvest Crusade group to close the stadium and thousands more witnessed from outside. Another 200,000 watched the crusade online.

“There was such an energy, as if with one voice,” said Harvest Church Pastor, Greg Laurie. “It was incredible. We’re just giving God the glory for what he did.”

Laurie noted: “A lot of people have written California off. It seems like the #1 export of California is Californians! But I have hope for our great state. I pray what happened here tonight at Angel Stadium may spark Christians to pray for a spiritual awakening in our state and nation. With all the uncertainty in America in this political season, we need to look to God. The last great spiritual awakening in America happened in California. TIME magazine dubbed it ‘The Jesus Revolution.’ We need to pray, ‘Do it again, Lord!’ ”

Related: ‘God is not finished with this state’: 12,000 Christians baptized in California on Pentecost Sunday, May 20, 2024

Harvest.org noted: “The core of the night was Pastor Greg’s special message for the evening, titled ‘The Sinner’s Prayer.’ Appropriately enough, the night was capped with an invitation as Pastor Greg invited people down onto the field — to walk in the footsteps of hundreds of thousands that have made the same decision — and publicly pray a prayer to accept Christ.”

“When the invitation was given, 5,000 people made a profession of faith,” said Laurie. “3,500 did it in person, walking down to the field. Another 1,500 prayed that prayer online.”

The Harvest events are drawing people of every background. Monday’s event was one of the largest in the church’s 35-year history.

“It seems like a cross-section of the world attending these crusades,” Laurie said.

