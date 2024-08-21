As a public service, Trump and his staff watched Day 2 of the Democrat convention: Highlights

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Exemplifying the Christian values that made America great, the Trump-Vance campaign is watching the Democratic National Convention so we don’t have to.

The GOP campaign, in a statement released on Wednesday, noted: “Day two of the DNC in Chicago was exactly like the first — angry, delusional, and devoid of any solutions to the problems facing Americans.”

The former president apparently put himself through the ordeal by watching personally. Here was his summation:

“They mentioned my name, I think, 271 times. They mentioned the economy, like, twelve times. They mentioned the border — maybe none. They don’t talk about the border. Our great border czar doesn’t talk about the border. But they mentioned me more than any other category. I’m now a category. They had me down today as a category. That’s all they talk about — Trump. We’ve driven them crazy.”

The Trump-Vance campaign provided the public with the following list of “highlights” from Tuesday night:

• Pro-Hamas rioters crashed Democrats’ morning meeting, burned an American flag, and clashed with law enforcement for yet another day.

• Democrats opened a third layer of walls outside their convention as they leave our southern border wide open.

• Andy Beshear wished for a member of JD Vance’s family to become pregnant due to rape, refused to apologize — then insisted “everyone deserves respect.”

• Democrats butchered the National Anthem — to put it mildly.

• Tim Walz claimed it’s “weird behavior” to criticize a chronic liar like him.

• Doug Emhoff delivered the most unremarkable speech ever.

• Speakers attempted to paint Kamala as tough-on-crime, but ignored the reality of her “progressive,” soft-on-crime past.

• Michelle Obama admitted she had a “palpable sense of dread” until she and her fellow elites conspired to boot Crooked Joe Biden off the ticket.

• Cori Bush — disgraced, defeated Squad member and pro-Hamas lunatic — nominated Kamala from the convention floor.

• Chuck Schumer unveiled the cringiest dance imaginable.

• Bernie Sanders admitted “too many of our fellow Americans are struggling” under Kamala.

• Bernie Sanders admitted most Americans “live paycheck to paycheck” under Kamala.

• Democrats railed against billionaires, then had a billionaire speak on stage.

• Delegates demonstrated a severe lack of awareness for who has been running the country for the past three-and-a-half years.

• J.B. Pritzker tried to gaslight Americans into thinking Kamala — who wants trillions in new taxes, a carbon tax, a higher business tax than socialist Venezuela, and much more — wants to cut taxes.

• Democrats played a montage of Kamala casting the tie-breaking vote on Democrats’ massive spending — which caused the runaway inflation under which Americans are still suffering.

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

• Democrats featured a disgruntled, disgraced former press secretary who never actually held a press briefing.

• Shawn Fain claimed Americans’ outrage at Kamala’s unprecedented border crisis is “manufactured.”

• Panelists inadvertently made the case for re-electing President Trump.

• Delegates couldn’t even fake energy.

• The convention floor descended into chaos (again).

• Even more cringe was on display.

• The convention was a logistical nightmare (again).

• Kamala’s incompetent spokesman denied she needed to do more to outline her positions to voters.

• Democrats’ convention was such a bore, Kamala and Walz ditched it altogether so they could read recycled speeches from a teleprompter in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, GOP candidate Donald Trump was lighting up Truth Social:

Help Wanted