Arrested: 8 suspects with ties to ISIS-K; were released into U.S. by Team Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Eight individuals from Tajikistan with suspected ties to the ISIS-K terrorist group have been arrested and are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed.

The arrests took place in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The suspects entered the U.S. through Joe Biden’s open southern border and were released by the Biden administration.

A joint statement from the FBI and DHS confirmed the arrests:

“Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities. The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI’s joint terrorism task forces. … The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security.”

Authorities said there was no indication that the individuals had terrorism ties at the time they crossed the border. However, law enforcement subsequently became concerned with their presence in the U.S. and took action, officials said.

The arrests came months after FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of an increased national security threat. He testified before Congress in April about concerns that human smuggling operations at the border were bringing in people with possible connections to terror groups.

“I will tell you that we have any number of instances where somebody who is of concern, where there wasn’t adequate biometrics or other identification information at the time they came across, then later information is found that highlights why they’re of concern. And then it’s the FBI and our partners who have to then go try to find the person, take whatever action we can to disrupt the threat that that person poses,” Wray testified.

Wray also warned of a possible coordinated attack in the U.S. following the ISIS-K terror attack in March on a Russian concert hall where 145 people were killed.

“The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate, and disrupt potential threats to national security,” the agencies said.

🚨 Eight suspected ISIS-K terrorists have been arrested in Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia. They illegally crossed the southern border earlier this year — and were RELEASED INTO THE U.S. by the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/4B5pFZh06s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2024

Your Choice