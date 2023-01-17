Army National Guard soldier, 21, suffered two heart attacks after required Covid shot

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2023

The Pentagon on Jan. 10 formally rescinded its Covid vaccine mandate for all U.S. military service members.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s move was no consolation for 21-year-old Karolina Stancik, who was required to receive the vaccine in order to serve in the Army National Guard.

Stancik suffered two heart attacks after receiving her second Covid shot in April 2021.

Stancik told independent journalist Emerald Robinson that, as a multiple sport athlete, she had been able to run 10 miles at a time but after the two heart attacks has trouble even standing up.

