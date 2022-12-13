Arizona lawsuit: Whistleblowers will testify on ‘seriously flawed’ Maricopa system

by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2022

In a lawsuit filed on Friday, Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake states that whistleblowers will testify on how a “seriously flawed” Maricopa County voting system resulted in her reported loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

The lawsuit also states that a cyber expert who spent years testing voting machines on behalf of the same lab that certified Maricopa will detail how what happened on Election Day couldn’t have happened without intentional misconduct.

The lawsuit seeks a new election in Maricopa County and alleges ten counts of fraud and criminal mismanagement. Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, and Attorney General candidate Abe Hamadeh have also filed suits against Hobbs and Maricopa County.

Lake alleges that the total number of illegal votes was greater than her opponent’s reported margin of victory.

“We’ve had three whistleblowers from Maricopa County reach out and say the system is seriously flawed,” Lake said on Monday’s edition of the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show. “They were throwing out tens of thousands of signatures saying they were scribbles that in no way matched. But somewhere between there, the ballots were being completely tossed out and they got looped back into the system and counted as if they were fine.”

In the filing, Lake asserts that “[t]he number of illegal votes cast in Arizona’s general election on November 8, 2022 far exceeds the 17,117 vote margin.”

Maricopa County accounted for 60% of the votes in the state in the 2022 midterm election. The reported difference between Hobbs and Lake in Maricopa is greater than the difference in the overall margin of victory for Hobbs.

“We believe that up to 135,000 ballots were pushed through that should not have been pushed through,” Lake continued. “We’re asking a judge to let us take a look at all of the envelopes and compare signatures, so that we can find out for sure how many bad, fraudulent ballots got through in that way, of basically cheating or breaking the rules.”

The lawsuit states that testimony by whistleblowers and witnesses with first-hand knowledge will show chain of custody violations and signature verification issues which call into question the legality of over 300,000 votes.

According to Lake, another issue that occurred was mysterious ballots showing up and no one knew where they came from.

“Twenty-five thousand additional ballots and early voting ballots were discovered two days after Election Day and we don’t know where they came from,” Lake stated. “These are mysterious 25,000 ballots that just showed up. It shows the whole system has serious problems.”

A businessman and former media executive in Scottsdale in eastern Maricopa County told WorldTribune.com yesterday: “Who is Katie Hobbs? People out here don’t know who she is and don’t understand how she won. Kari Lake is well known and was clearly leading.”

(UncoverDC’s comprehensive examination of the lawsuit and previous irregularities in Maricopa County can be viewed here.)

