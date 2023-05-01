Arizona election integrity group video: Thousands of fraudulent ballot signatures in 2020, 2022 elections

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2023

An Arizona election integrity group has released a video which it says exposes fraudulent signature verification standards used by Maricopa County in 2020 and 2022.

We The People AZ Alliance said its research uncovered hundreds of thousands of illegitimate mail-in ballots with no chain of custody documentation.

Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the 2022 midterm election results demands “An opportunity to inspect Maricopa County ballots from the 2022 general election, including ballot signature envelopes and the corresponding signatures on file with Maricopa County, prior to trial.”

We The People AZ Alliance estimated that nearly 300,000 ballots were pushed the through state’s voting system with no signature verification in 2022. Democrat Katie Hobbs reportedly won the race for governor over Lake by about 17,000 votes.

The election integrity group said that over 420,000 ballot affidavits “failed signature verification” in the 2020 election. That result, We The People AZ Alliance said, was based on their review of roughly 25% of 1.9 million ballot envelopes.

“This is why Maricopa County refuses to provide access to legal public records relating to mail-in ballot signatures,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson noted.

Conradson added that We The People AZ Alliance “has filed a special action complaint to compel the Maricopa County Elections Department to produce public records relating to the inspection of all 2022 General Election Ballot Affidavit Envelopes, including mail-in, early voting, and late early ballot envelopes.”

Pursuant to A.R.S 16-547; A.R.S. 16-552 — These signatures FAIL multiple points and cannot pass. Would you have passed these signatures? Let us know in the comments👇🏼 See full presentation to Senate by clicking link in bio RT to share the fight on Election Integrity! pic.twitter.com/rpS7UaiJkZ — We the People AZ Alliance (@WethePeopleAZA1) May 1, 2023

