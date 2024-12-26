Arizona attorney general vows not to cooperate with Trump’s mass deportations

by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2024 Real World News



The Democrat attorney general of Arizona has said she will not comply with President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation of illegal aliens.

Kris Mayes has vowed to “do everything I can legally to fight” the deportations.

In an interview with The Guardian, Mayes said she has allies in California Attorney General Rob Bonta and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez in the fight against Trump’s deportation plans.

Mayes said she would not be deterred by Proposition 314, which makes it a crime in Arizona to cross the border illegally and allows local law enforcement to arrest illegals. The ballot proposition passed by a landslide in the 2024 election.

Mayes also said she would fight any attempt by Trump to construct detention camps in Arizona, adding that her army of lawyers were also primed to push back on any move to renew family separation.

“If Trump tries to engage in family separation, or build mass deportation camps, I will do everything I can legally to fight that. That is not happening in Arizona, not on our soil,” Mayes said.

Trump-allied attorney and Article III Project founder Mike Davis said Mayes could go to prison for “illegally obstruct[ing] President Trump’s immigration mandate,” citing federal immigration statute 8 U.S.C. § 132.

Arizona Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs has also vowed not to cooperate with Trump’s deportation policies.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s pick for White House deputy chief of staff for policy, said deportations of illegals will be the president-elect’s first priority.

“President Trump … on day one, is going to issue a series of executive orders that seal the border shut and begin the largest deportation operation in American history,” Miller told Fox News.

