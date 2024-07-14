Argentina’s Milei: ‘International left’ to blame for assassination attempt on Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 14, 2024

Argentine President Javier Milei, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, said the “international left” is to blame for Saturday’s assassination attempt on the former U.S. president.

“All my support and solidarity to the president and candidate Donald Trump, victim of a COWARDLY assassination attempt that put at risk his life and those of hundreds of people,” Milei wrote in an extended message on X.

“The desperation of the international left, that today sees how its nefarious ideology is expiring and is willing to destabilize democracies and promote violence to entrench itself in power, is not surprising,” Milei wrote. “With panic upon losing at the ballot, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda.”

Milei later posted another message responding to a video of former Missouri Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler.

“The little politically correct leftists are all cut from the same cloth, it doesn’t matter where in the world you look,” Miliei wrote. “When in society a deviant adjective appears, there they will be to label their opponents with that adjective… we have several of these sinister beings in the country who can count on their journalist accomplices.”

The Argentine leader added: “Easy, look for the politicians that do this and the journalists who play their game. There you will find the true enemies of LIBERTY. The cultural battle never stops,” he concluded, adding his catchphrase and campaign slogan, “long live liberty, damn it!”

Milei remained active on social media throughout the night, republishing messages of support for Trump, including one from the Argentine justice minister, Mariano Cúneo Libarona.

“In 2020 they tried to impeach him. They they tried to imprison him. Today, without any other tools, they went directly for his life. The Left is left with no tools to stop him and resorts to violence,” Libarona wrote.

Another message Milei re-posted stated: “Leftists are the sons of a thousand whores.”

In an interview with Tucker Carlson in September 2023, Milei warned Trump not to “give the socialists any respite” during his campaign to return to the White House, praising him as “one of the few who understood fully that the fight is against socialism, it’s against statists, and perfectly understood that the generation of wealth comes from the private sector.”

