Argentina’s Milei, at UN, slams UN for ‘systemic violations of freedom’, enabling ‘bloody dictatorships’

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Argentinian President Javier Milei on Tuesday singled out the UN as one of the world’s “main proponents of systemic violations of freedom.”

The UN, Milei said, “has transformed into a Leviathan with multiple tentacles that intends to decide not only what each nation-state should do but also how all the citizens of the world should live. This is how we moved from an organization that pursued peace to an organization that imposes an ideological agenda on its members.”

The Argentinian leader cited the UN’s support for Covid lockdowns and for allowing “bloody dictatorships” such as Venezuela to sit on the Human Rights Council “without reproach.”

“The same thing always happens with ideas that come from the Left … When individuals freely decide to act otherwise, they have no better solution than to restrict, repress or cut off their freedom,” Milei said. “In Argentina, we’ve seen with our own eyes what they have done at the end of this path of envy and sad passion: Poverty, anarchy and a total lack of liberty. We still have time to choose another direction.”

Milei also slammed the UN’s latest offering, the so-called Pact for the Future as “twisted,” saying the policy was the “wrong course” to follow.

The Pact for the Future was the centerpiece of the Summit for the Future, which kicked off the General Assembly this week. The pact serves as the culmination of policies and mission statements issued by UN Secretary-General António Guterres over the past few years.

“I’d like to officially express our dissent on the Pact for the Future that was signed on Sunday, and I invite all nations of the free world to support us, not only in the UN in relation to this pact, but also in the establishment of a new agenda for this noble institution that is the agenda for freedom,” Milei said.

“As the ‘Pact for the Future’ purports to dictate, this long list of errors and contradictions has led to a loss of credibility for the United Nations before the citizens of the free world,” Milei said. “I’d like to issue a warning here, we are coming to the end of a cycle: Collectivism and moral posturing and the woke agenda is coming up against reality. There are no further credible solutions to the real problems of the world.”

According to the UN, the Pact for the Future seeks to expand the scope and focus of the UN and its members to handle “global shocks,” such as “disruptions to global flows of goods, people or finance.”

Milei compared the new UN policies, which he alleged amounted to overreach by the organizations, to the original mission and achievements of the UN, going on to blast the celebration of countries who “punish their women just for showing their skin in this same house that have voted against the State of Israel, which is the only country in the Middle East to defend a liberal democracy.”

Israel’s returning Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon applauded Milei’s challenge to the General Assembly and Guterres’ pact, calling Milei “a true friend of the State of Israel. In this hall where they slandered Israel all day, you expressed courage and supported Israel!”

Milei ended with his often said slogan, “Long live freedom, damn it! Thank you very much.”

(Vew Milei’s address, translated in English, here.)

